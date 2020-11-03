December 22, 1928 – October 29, 2020

Harry S. Hartley, age 91, of Fremont died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Harry was born Dec. 22, 1928, in Monarch, Montana, to Malcolm and Altha (Zappa) Hartley. He attended school in Monarch through the 8th grade. He graduated from Belt High School in 1946. He attended Montana State College in Bozeman, Montana, receiving his bachelor’s degree in 1951 and his master’s degree in 1955. Harry spent 2 years in the U.S. Army (1951-1953); one of these years was in Alaska during the Korean Conflict.

Harry and Julene Rawe were married in Bozeman, Montana, on Feb. 6, 1955.

In 1955, he started working for Geo A. Hormel meat packing company first in Austin, Minnesota, Fort Dodge and Nevada, Iowa, and Fremont, Nebraska. After 31 years he retired in 1986.

Harry was a member of the First Christian Church until it closed, now he is a member of the First Congregational Church, UCC. He was also a member of the Fremont Masonic Lodge No. 15 A.F & A.M.

Survivors: wife, Julene of Fremont; daughters, Linda Jane (Jim) Hartley Gorham of Longmont, Colorado, Ann Janelle Hartley of Lawrence, Kansas; sisters-in-law, Elinor Bowels of Bozeman, Montana, Joyce Hill of Nashua, Montana.