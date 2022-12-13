August 12, 1934 – December 8, 2022

Harvey John Soll was born on Aug. 12, 1934, in Bennington, Nebraska, the youngest of eight children, to Henry and Katie (Hagedorn). His father died when he was just 2 years old. They moved around to several locations before settling in Clarks, Nebraska, at age 4. When he was 15 his mother passed away. Harvey ended up moving to the Charles Warren farm by Gretna with his brother, Lester. It was during this time that Harvey met Helen K. Ehlers at a dance in Millard, Nebraska, and while talking they found out their parents knew each other when they all lived by Bennington when Harvey and Helen were just infants.

Harvey married Helen on Aug. 20, 1955. They were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Benson, Nebraska. They moved in January 1957 to Valley, where he worked for a cattle feeder and farmer until he was drafted into the Army. After basic training, he was stationed at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma. Helen joined him and Harvey Gene was born in November of 1958. They remained in Oklahoma until he left the Army Artillery Unit in January 1959.

Coming home from Lawton as Specialist Fourth Class—Honorable Discharge, Harvey and family moved to Herman where Harvey farmed with David Rasmusson. Harvey was able to move his family to Clyde Allen farm in Valley, Nebraska, in fall of 1959. During this time he and family joined St Mark’s Lutheran Church. Ricky John was born in November 1962. Harvey would continue farming for Ed Miller and then Don Rogert then farmed and retired from Robinson Seed Company.

Many times he said, “I was born on a farm, worked on a farm, and retired on a farm.” His true love was Helen who after 60 years of marriage passed away Nov. 16, 2015. He and Helen were always together and from 2010-2015, he was the best caregiver she could have ever had. He was even known to teach a nurse (or 2-3) how to change and clean her colostomy bag.

He loved and cared for his family, Gene and Jeri (Place) and Rick and grandkids, Brad (Frankie) Soll—Arlington, Nebraska, Katie (Brandon) Banks—Crescent City, California, Becca (Eric) Miller—Fort Dodge, Iowa, Melinda (Logan) Keene—Baxter, Tennessee, and Erik (Calli) Soll—Arlington.

He was so proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he would say, “I have five beautiful and healthy grandkids and 16 great-grandchildren that are amazing and healthy”.

Harvey passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health at the age of 88.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Valley. Interment with military honors at German Cemetery, rural Bennington. Visitation is Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Memorials to the church or American Heart Association.