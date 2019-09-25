Harvey MandelJuly 3, 1945 – September 22, 2019
Funeral services for Harvey Mandel, age 74, of Dodge, Nebraska, will be on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge with Rev. Rod Kneifl as celebrant. Interment with Military Honors by Dodge American Legion Post 122 will be in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a Wake Service at 7 p.m., and will continue on Thursday one hour prior to the service, both at the church. Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge is handling the arrangements.
Harvey passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
Harvey John Mandel was born on July 3, 1945, at West Point, Nebraska, to Elmer and Adella (Bures) Mandel. He graduated from Dodge High School in 1963.
Survivors include: his wife, Mary Mandel of Dodge; daughter, Lynn Mandel of Dodge; daughter, Alison Mandel-Stein and husband Bret of Scottsdale, Arizona; grandchildren, Charlotte and Theodore Stein of Scottsdale.
He is also survived by three brothers, a sister, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Mandel; daughter, Julie Mandel; three brothers, Eugene, Roy and Ray Mandel; and a sister.