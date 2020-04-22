July 4, 1934 – April 16, 2020
Heike U. Huwe-Kingry, 85, of Fremont died at Valhaven Care Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born in Germany on July 4, 1934. Heike was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Kingry.
