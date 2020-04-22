Heike U. Huwe-Kingry
View Comments

Heike U. Huwe-Kingry

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

July 4, 1934 – April 16, 2020

Heike U. Huwe-Kingry, 85, of Fremont died at Valhaven Care Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born in Germany on July 4, 1934. Heike was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Kingry.

Private services will be held. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880

To send flowers to the family of Heike Huwe-Kingry, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News