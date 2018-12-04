Helen A. Ruzicka

October 20, 1929 – December 1, 2018
Helen A. (Marshalek) Ruzicka, 89, of Colon entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at her home in rural Colon after a brief illness. She was born Oct. 20, 1929, in Agnew to John and Helen Marshalek.
Helen married Donald Ruzicka on April 7, 1953, in Touhy, and they began farming together soon after. Helen farmed alongside her husband until his death in 1992, but continued to keep an active interest in the farm, including climbing to the top of the grain bins up to age 75. She continued to live on the farm but made time for traveling and spending time with her grandkids. Helen was a talented china painter, quilter, and loved gardening. Her happiest times were spent outdoors tending her flowers and vegetables. For nearly three decades she decorated the altars of her church with silk flowers and fresh flowers from her garden depending on the season. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for over 50 years, as wells as St. Anne’s Altar Society and Catholic Daughters of America.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen; husband, Donald; two daughters, Donna Hansen and Beverly Ruzicka; one son, Glenn Ruzicka; four brothers, Henry, Jerry, William and John Marshalek; and two sisters, Blanche Marshalek and Lillian Lucchino.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Goudie (Richard) of Elmwood; son, Douglas; sister, Pauline Hradsky of Omaha; grandchildren, Daniel Goudie of Ralston, Nicholas Goudie of Elmwood, Brooke Goudie of Elmwood, Pete Hansen of Omaha; great-granddaughter, Leah Goudie of Elmwood; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 4, from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 111 Cherry St., Colon. Interment at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Wahoo.
Memorials to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Wenceslaus Cemetery Fund.
