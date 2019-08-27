December 10, 1953 – August 22, 2019
Helen Ann Jensen, 65, of Fremont, Nebraska, and formerly of Ponca, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Fremont following a courageous battle against Alzheimer’s disease.
The memorial services will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ponca as follows: Visitation, with family present, will begin at 10 a.m.; funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., Rev. Andrew Sohm will officiate. Luncheon in the church basement will immediately follow the service also preceding will be the burial at South Creek Cemetery, rural Ponca. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meyer Funeral Home in Ponca.