August 24, 1934 – January 23, 2022

Helen F. Backens, 87 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens.

She was born on Aug. 24, 1934, in Garland, Nebraska, to Stanley and Helen (Pokorny) Maly. Helen lived in Weston, Mead, Omaha, Valley, Colon, and Fremont. She graduated from Mead High School in 1952. Helen married Lawrence Backens on June 19, 1954, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Colon. Helen was employed by the Lincoln Telephone Company at Wahoo and at Boys Town as an office associate.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, St. Patrick Women and Fremont Eagles Club Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter, Dianne (Randy Gentry) Backens; son, Doug (Angie) Backens, all of Fremont; brothers, Stan Maly of Cameron, Missouri, Robert (Linda) Maly of Fremont; sisters, Janice Callahan of Omaha, Martha (Dean) Jungers of Bellevue, Kathy (Duane) Hall of Wahoo; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Helen Maly; husband, Lawrence; and brothers, Richard Maly, Eugene Maly, and Billy Maly Sr.

The Funeral Mass is 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation is Thursday, Jan. 27, from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7 at Moser Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Fremont Professional Firefighters Historical Society or Catholic Daughters.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.