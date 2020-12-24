Helen Fae (Christensen) Drummond

March 15, 1948 – December 21, 2020

Helen Fae (Christensen) Drummond, 72 years, of Lyons, Nebraska, entered eternal rest Dec. 21, 2020. Helen was born March 15, 1948, to Fern (Whaley) and Paul Hayes.

Helen was united in marriage to David Christensen on Aug. 9, 1966. To this union Dallas and Rex were born. David and Helen spent 31 beautiful years together before David passed away in October of 1997. She later married Lawrence Drummond Jr. in June of 2000. She loved riding in the semi with him to various parts of the country bringing back souvenirs for her grandchildren.

Helen cherished her time she got to spend with her boys, Dallas (Maureen) and Rex, they were the light of her life. Dallas gave her three amazing grandkids (Leah 29, David 28, and Madeline 19). Helen rarely missed an opportunity to spend time with them. Helen also has four great-grandchildren (Raygen, 10, Riley, 7, Bennett, 5, and Reece, 5), and she was a huge part of their life. It was not rare to see the great-grandkids helping her out around the house or talking her ear off.