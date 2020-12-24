Helen Fae (Christensen) Drummond
March 15, 1948 – December 21, 2020
Helen Fae (Christensen) Drummond, 72 years, of Lyons, Nebraska, entered eternal rest Dec. 21, 2020. Helen was born March 15, 1948, to Fern (Whaley) and Paul Hayes.
Helen was united in marriage to David Christensen on Aug. 9, 1966. To this union Dallas and Rex were born. David and Helen spent 31 beautiful years together before David passed away in October of 1997. She later married Lawrence Drummond Jr. in June of 2000. She loved riding in the semi with him to various parts of the country bringing back souvenirs for her grandchildren.
Helen cherished her time she got to spend with her boys, Dallas (Maureen) and Rex, they were the light of her life. Dallas gave her three amazing grandkids (Leah 29, David 28, and Madeline 19). Helen rarely missed an opportunity to spend time with them. Helen also has four great-grandchildren (Raygen, 10, Riley, 7, Bennett, 5, and Reece, 5), and she was a huge part of their life. It was not rare to see the great-grandkids helping her out around the house or talking her ear off.
Helen worked at the Local Mini Mart for many years. The love for her job was incomparable. She worked until she was no longer able to do so. She looked forward to seeing the customers every morning and having her daily conversations with her regulars. Helen’s home was open to anyone and everyone. She quite often considered herself the town Mom. Throughout raising Dallas, Rex, and Leah her home was always filled with friends of theirs and many comment on her “open door, open fridge” policy. Helen also knew when any of her “children” were in trouble, likely before they did. Her home was a safe place for a lot of people; the impact she had on numerous persons’ lives is unimaginable.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband; sister, Rosie; brother, Paul.
Helen is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence; brother, Tim (Gail) Hayes of Lincoln; sons, Dallas (Maureen) Christensen of Fremont, Rex Christensen of Omaha; grandchildren, Leah (Bill Carlson) Christensen of Oakland, David Christensen of Fremont, and Madeline Christensen of Fremont; great-grandchildren, Raygen, Riley, Bennett and Reece; a host of friends and family.
Private family services will be held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials to the family for future designation.
