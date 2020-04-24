Helen K. Langemeier
January 29, 1938 – April 20, 2020
Helen K. Langemeier, age 82, of Scribner, Nebraska, died on April 20, 2020, at the home of her son surrounded by family.
Helen Kathryn (Hasemann) Langemeier was born to Harvey and Dora (Hilbers) Hasemann on Jan. 29, 1938, in Fremont, Nebraska. She attended country school at District 35 through eighth grade and then went to Scribner High School, graduating in 1955. She attended Midland College for two years and Immanuel School of Nursing for the next two years, graduating as a registered nurse in 1959. She married Richard Langemeier on April 4, 1959. In 1960, they moved to the family farm where she raised chickens, a large vegetable garden and many flowers. She practiced nursing at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Scribner for 26 years. Helen served at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Hooper, Nebraska) as a Sunday School teacher, Bible School teacher, Jr. Choir director, and as a member of the Choir, Altar Guild, Women of the ELCA and the Ladies Quilting group.
She was an avid gardener and competed at the Dodge County Fair and the Nebraska State Fair. During the Dodge County Fair, she helped with the open class flower division. Helen belonged to an Iris Club, a Hosta Club and the Nebraska Daylily Society. She was a Master Gardener for many years, and in addition to a large flower garden, planted flowers in the large wooden planters displayed at the Dodge County Fair. She enjoyed making quilts for her grandchildren. Helen was also a member of several card clubs, the Up and Cuming Extension Club and an ERMA volunteer.
Survivors include her children, Mark (Betsy) of Scribner, Michael (Jane) of Lafayette, Indiana, Lisa (Brad) Janke of Winside, Nebraska; grandchildren, Andrew Langemeier, Craig (Lindsey) Langemeier, Ryan Langemeier, Anna (Ben) Johnson, Mary Langemeier, Christine Langemeier, Nathan (Taryn) Janke, Brittany (Connor) Ryan; great-grandchildren, Wesley and Lucas Langemeier and Eleanor Johnson; sisters-in-law, Carol Hasemann, Shirley Brown, Vera Langemeier, Linda Langemeier; brothers-in-law, Glen (Connie) Langemeier, Tom Langemeier; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; in-laws, Walter and Mabel (Beck) Langemeier; and brother, LeRoy Hasemann.
A celebration of life for Helen will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be given to replace the trees on the St. Paul church grounds.
Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.