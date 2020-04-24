Helen K. Langemeier

Helen Kathryn (Hasemann) Langemeier was born to Harvey and Dora (Hilbers) Hasemann on Jan. 29, 1938, in Fremont, Nebraska. She attended country school at District 35 through eighth grade and then went to Scribner High School, graduating in 1955. She attended Midland College for two years and Immanuel School of Nursing for the next two years, graduating as a registered nurse in 1959. She married Richard Langemeier on April 4, 1959. In 1960, they moved to the family farm where she raised chickens, a large vegetable garden and many flowers. She practiced nursing at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Scribner for 26 years. Helen served at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Hooper, Nebraska) as a Sunday School teacher, Bible School teacher, Jr. Choir director, and as a member of the Choir, Altar Guild, Women of the ELCA and the Ladies Quilting group.