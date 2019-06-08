Helen M. Love
March 21, 1925 - March 24, 2019
Helen M. Love, 94 years, of Rockville, Maryland formerly of Fremont, Nebraska died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington DC. Helen was born March 21, 1925 in Lindsay, Nebraska to Killian P. and Isabella (Schmitz) Schmitz.
She grew up in Lindsay and graduated from St. John's High School in Petersburg, Nebraska. As a member of U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, she attended and graduated from Creighton Memorial St. Joseph's School of Nursing. After nursing school, she moved to California and worked at an Army Hospital. On April 29, 1948, Helen married Francis E. Love at Petersburg, NE. He preceded her in death on July 9, 1990. She lived in Fremont from 1948-2008 and was employed at Fremont Area Medical Center for 40 years. She moved to MD in 2008 to live with family.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, St. Patrick's Women, Catholic Daughters of the Americas and St. Joan of Arc Circle. She volunteered in RCIA, served on the Evangelization Committee and in St. Patrick's Adult Choir.
Helen is survived by five children: Dr. Lori A. Love (Dr. Fred Miller) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, David F. (Laurie) Love of Brandon, South Dakota and Robert D. (Susan) Love of Wake Forest, North Carolina, Mary C. (James) Turner of Grand Prairie, Texas and Leann M. Love-Litchfield (Gregory Litchfield) of Elkhorn, Nebraska; a sister, Bernadine Sullivan of Glendale, California; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; an infant son, Michael J.P. Love; three brothers and five sisters.
Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, NE. The Rev. Father Nicholas Mishek will officiate. Memorial Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. with a Catholic Daughters Rosary at 7 p.m. all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Thursday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to The Frank and Helen Love Memorial Fund at St. Patrick's Church, Fremont, NE or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 North Somers Ave., Fremont, Nebraska 68025 402-721-4490