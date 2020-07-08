× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen Marie Petersen

March 28, 1935 – July 4, 2020

Helen Marie Petersen of Fremont, Nebraska, passed quietly surrounded by family on July 4, 2020. Born Helen Marie Kolar on March 28, 1935, in Walthill, Nebraska. She graduated from Lyons High School in 1953 and attended Wayne State College. She married Alfred Petersen in January 1959. They lived in Lyons, Nebraska, before finally settling in Fremont, where they raised their family. Helen will be remembered by her community as the ever cheerful office manager at the First United Methodist Church in Fremont. She then became the bookkeeper of Alfred Petersen Homes where she retired.

Helen will be remembered by her family and friends for her unconditional love, joy, and imaginative spirit. Helen was a much-loved wife and mother.

She leaves behind her husband, Alfred; daughter, Keley; son, Jeff (Teresa); three granddaughters; and one great-grandson.

Grave-side services will be held on Friday, July 10, at 10 a.m., at Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, 1693 County Road 17 (5 miles north of Highway 30). Please wear a mask. If you do not have one, one will be provided. Seating will be appropriately socially distanced.

Memorials have been established to: Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

