Helen R. O'Neil Feb 18, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save September 20, 1948 – February 15, 2022 Tags Helen R. O'neil Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Experts say it's too early to declare victory over COVID-19 Michigan mom says Spongebob told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter AP Michigan mom says Spongebob told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter Empathy may be the key to overcoming the political divide in America AP Empathy may be the key to overcoming the political divide in America Hillary Clinton: US 'dangerously divided' AP Hillary Clinton: US 'dangerously divided'