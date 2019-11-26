Dr. Helen Winter StaufferJanuary 4, 1922 – November 21, 2019
Dr. Helen Winter Stauffer, 97, of Lincoln, formerly of Kearney, Nebraska, died Nov. 21, 2019, at Harbor House in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Memorial services will be at a later date at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion. Interment will be at a later date in the Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by son, Robin (Carol) Stauffer of Fremont, Nebraska; daughters, Susan Toth of Edwardsburg, Michigan, Sally Vifquain of Wahoo, Nebraska, Melody (Rodney) Chvatal of Colon, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by both parents; husband Mike Stauffer; infant son, Karl; and daughter-in-law, Carol Hamley Stauffer.