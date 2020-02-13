Henriette "Bo" M. LaMar

Henriette M. “Bo” LaMar

April 5, 1943 – February 11, 2020

Henriette M. “Bo” LaMar, 76 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Feb. 11, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Bo was born April 5, 1943, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to George and Henrietta (Brychta) Roesle. She grew up in St. Joseph and was a graduate of Convent Sacred Heart High School. Bo married John LaMar on Feb. 27, 1965, in St. Joseph. He died Jan. 5, 2019. Bo lived in Kansas City, Missouri, and in Indiana until moving to Fremont in 1969. In the early 1980s, she worked at the former ½ Price Store, now Gordmans, for 35 years until retiring. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

She was a woman of faith and she expressed that by volunteering for various church activities and served as CCD Principal. Bo enjoyed garage sales, spending time with friends and attending the events of her children and grandchildren.

Bo is survived by daughter, Andrea LaMar of Omaha; sons, John Jr. (Amber) LaMar of Fremont and Tony (Amy) LaMar of Omaha; brothers, George T. Roesle Jr. and Dan J. (Cathy) Roesle; sisters, Christine Roesle, Stephanie Kinney, Pat (Steve) Carson and Deanne Roesle; grandchildren, Beau Johnson, Haylea and Addisyn LaMar, Zoey and Elliott LaMar.