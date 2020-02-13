Henriette "Bo" M. LaMar
Henriette "Bo" M. LaMar

April 5, 1943 – February 11, 2020

Henriette M. “Bo” LaMar, 76 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Feb. 11, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Bo was born April 5, 1943, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to George and Henrietta (Brychta) Roesle. She grew up in St. Joseph and was a graduate of Convent Sacred Heart High School. Bo married John LaMar on Feb. 27, 1965, in St. Joseph. He died Jan. 5, 2019. Bo lived in Kansas City, Missouri, and in Indiana until moving to Fremont in 1969. In the early 1980s, she worked at the former ½ Price Store, now Gordmans, for 35 years until retiring. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

She was a woman of faith and she expressed that by volunteering for various church activities and served as CCD Principal. Bo enjoyed garage sales, spending time with friends and attending the events of her children and grandchildren.

Bo is survived by daughter, Andrea LaMar of Omaha; sons, John Jr. (Amber) LaMar of Fremont and Tony (Amy) LaMar of Omaha; brothers, George T. Roesle Jr. and Dan J. (Cathy) Roesle; sisters, Christine Roesle, Stephanie Kinney, Pat (Steve) Carson and Deanne Roesle; grandchildren, Beau Johnson, Haylea and Addisyn LaMar, Zoey and Elliott LaMar.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Timothy Roesle; and sister, Genice Amis.

The memorial Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. The Rev. Father Walter Nolte will officiate. Visitation on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m., at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Bergan Fine Arts Department.

Online condolences at: mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

To send flowers to the family of Henriette LaMar, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 14
Friends & Family Gathering
Friday, February 14, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Feb 14
Rosary
Friday, February 14, 2020
7:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Feb 15
Memorial Mass
Saturday, February 15, 2020
9:30AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
3400 E. 16th Street
Fremont, NE 68025
Feb 15
Burial
Saturday, February 15, 2020
12:00AM
Calvary Cemetery
West Linden Street
Fremont, NE 68025
