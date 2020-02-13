Henriette "Bo" M. LaMar

Henriette M. “Bo” LaMar
April 5, 1943 – February 11, 2020
Henriette M. “Bo” LaMar, 76 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Feb. 11, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
Bo was born April 5, 1943, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to George and Henrietta (Brychta) Roesle. She grew up in St. Joseph and was a graduate of Convent Sacred Heart High School. Bo married John LaMar on Feb. 27, 1965, in St. Joseph. He died Jan. 5, 2019. Bo lived in Kansas City, Missouri, and in Indiana until moving to Fremont in 1969. In the early 1980s, she worked at the former ½ Price Store, now Gordmans, for 35 years until retiring. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.
She was a woman of faith and she expressed that by volunteering for various church activities and served as CCD Principal. Bo enjoyed garage sales, spending time with friends and attending the events of her children and grandchildren.
Bo is survived by daughter, Andrea LaMar of Omaha; sons, John Jr. (Amber) LaMar of Fremont and Tony (Amy) LaMar of Omaha; brothers, George T. Roesle Jr. and Dan J. (Cathy) Roesle; sisters, Christine Roesle, Stephanie Kinney, Pat (Steve) Carson and Deanne Roesle; grandchildren, Beau Johnson, Haylea and Addisyn LaMar, Zoey and Elliott LaMar.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Timothy Roesle; and sister, Genice Amis.
The memorial Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. The Rev. Father Walter Nolte will officiate. Visitation on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m., at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Bergan Fine Arts Department.
Online condolences at: mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
7:00PM
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
9:30AM
3400 E. 16th Street
Fremont, NE 68025
12:00AM
West Linden Street
Fremont, NE 68025