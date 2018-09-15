Nov. 16, 1924 – Sept. 13, 2018
Funeral services for Herda Brand, age 93, of Wisner will be held on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner with Rev. Jared Hartman officiating. Interment will be in the Wisner Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The family suggests that memorials be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner or Wisner Fire and Rescue.
Herda passed away on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at the Wisner Care Center in Wisner.
Herda Alma Brand was born on Nov. 16, 1924, at Wisner to Herman and Martha (Stoike) Bloedorn. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. Herda attended Cuming Co. Rural School.
On Feb. 11, 1946, she was united in marriage to Walter Brand at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The couple farmed south of Wisner until 1960, when they began operating the W & H Tavern in Wisner. Walt and Herda operated the tavern for over 20 years before retiring.
Herda was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, and had been a member of Wisner VFW Auxiliary Post 5767. She enjoyed cooking, baking, bird watching-especially cardinals, flower gardening, and crocheting. She was a huge Husker fan and they have had season tickets for football since 1964, and they also enjoyed traveling. Herda loved attending all of her grandchildren's activities, attending coffee with the ladies at the Dairy Queen, and her outings with her sisters across the river.
Survivors include: son, Roger and Alice Brand of Wisner; daughter, Beverly and Tom Milligan of Hooper; 7 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews also survive her.
Herda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter on May 30, 2003; grandson, Chad Meyer; great-grandson, Michael Gosch; and her siblings, Art Bloedorn, Edna Means, Ervin Bloedorn, Adeline Brand, and Dottie Doescher.