The funeral will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper. The Rev. Casey Lieneman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hooper Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Hooper Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue. Visitation will be Monday, from 4 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 to 8p.m. at Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel.