Hershel Rodney Nuzum
February 12, 1932 – June 6, 2020
Hershel Rodney Nuzum, 88, of Hooper died June 6, 2020, at the Hooper Care Center.
Hershel was born Feb. 12, 1932, to Raymond and Luella Nuzum in Logan, Iowa. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High school in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in 1951. After high school, Hershel joined the Navy, serving on the USS Agerholm Destroyer during the Korean War until 1955.
He married Betty Lorraine Andersen on Aug. 31, 1958, and together they had three children. He received his BS in Education from UNO in 1961 and his Masters of Science in Secondary Educational Administration in 1977. He spent 25 years teaching high school history, driver's education and coaching wrestling and football in schools in Iowa and Nebraska.
Hershel married Janice Petersen on June 13, 1980. The couple moved to western Nebraska in 1981 where Hershel worked as a high school principal. In 1986, they returned to live in Hooper. Hershel worked as an insurance agent for Farmers Insurance Group and in 1996 as a bus driver for Fremont Public schools, retiring in 2007.
Hershel was an avid Nebraska Football fan and loved following wrestling. He enjoyed going to movies, watching classic westerns and the Johnny Carson Show.
Hershel is survived by daughters, Vicki of Houston, Texas, Cindy (Del) Gustafson of Waukee, Iowa; son, Rodney (Monique) of Vancouver, Washington; stepsons, Bradley (MaryAnn) Petersen of Herman and Barry Petersen of Uehling; stepdaughter, Brenda (Gary) Wheeler of Hooper; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, William (Bonnie) Nuzum, Larry (Velma) Nuzum, all of Council Bluffs; sister, Kay (Tom) Gibson of Chipley, Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; brothers, Arnold, Joe and Wally; sisters, Rachel Mahoney, Doris DeConnick, Ramona Hoffschneider and Rosetta Aten.
Controlled visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, at Ludvigsen's Hooper Funeral Chapel in Hooper from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A private family funeral will be held on Thursday, with the service to be livestreamed beginning at 10:30 a.m. (go to www.hooper-scribner.com and click on Hershel's name). Family burial will be in Swaburg Baptist Cemetery south of Uehling with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the Logan View Jr. Wrestling program.
Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.
