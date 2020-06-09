× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hershel Rodney Nuzum

February 12, 1932 – June 6, 2020

Hershel Rodney Nuzum, 88, of Hooper died June 6, 2020, at the Hooper Care Center.

Hershel was born Feb. 12, 1932, to Raymond and Luella Nuzum in Logan, Iowa. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High school in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in 1951. After high school, Hershel joined the Navy, serving on the USS Agerholm Destroyer during the Korean War until 1955.

He married Betty Lorraine Andersen on Aug. 31, 1958, and together they had three children. He received his BS in Education from UNO in 1961 and his Masters of Science in Secondary Educational Administration in 1977. He spent 25 years teaching high school history, driver's education and coaching wrestling and football in schools in Iowa and Nebraska.

Hershel married Janice Petersen on June 13, 1980. The couple moved to western Nebraska in 1981 where Hershel worked as a high school principal. In 1986, they returned to live in Hooper. Hershel worked as an insurance agent for Farmers Insurance Group and in 1996 as a bus driver for Fremont Public schools, retiring in 2007.

Hershel was an avid Nebraska Football fan and loved following wrestling. He enjoyed going to movies, watching classic westerns and the Johnny Carson Show.