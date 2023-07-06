May 15, 2001 – June 25, 2023

Holden Thomas Mead, 22, of Port Orchard, Washington, passed Sunday, June 25, 2023, in a civilian automobile accident in Manchester, Washington.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, Blair, Nebraska. Visitation will be held Monday, July 10, at First United Methodist Church, Blair, Nebraska from 5-8 p.m.

Holden was born on May 15, 2001, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Philip and Heather Mead. Brother to Taylor and brother-in-law to Eric Hitt. He was a graduate of Blair High School, class of 2020 and U.S. Naval Nuclear Power Training Command, Goose Creek, South Carolina, June 2022. Holden was a proud submariner of the United States Navy, he served on the USS Connecticut.

Holden lived for adventure; enjoyed skiing, snowboarding, fly-fishing, motorcycles, baseball and art. He loved to smile and laugh.

Holden is survived by parents, Philip and Heather; sister, Taylor, and husband Eric; grandparents, Charles and Judy Mead and James Colgan; cousins, friends, classmates and fellow members of his crew.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Alice Colgan.

Memorials may be directed to BHS Arts Department (Blair Fine Arts Boosters) and Blair Cubs Baseball.

Holden touched countless people in amazing ways. He was loved and he will be missed.

Services provided by Campbell Aman Funeral Home, Blair.