Howard James Seigfreid

November 29, 1934 – September 23, 2022

Howard James Seigfreid, 87, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at University Village in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Howard was born Nov. 29, 1934, in Hudson, Iowa, to James and Florence (Rosenberry//Conklin//Mason) Siegfried. After graduating from Cedar Bluffs High School in 1953, Howard was drafted into the Army and served in the 723 Tank Battalion at Fort Irwin in the Mojave Desert. In 1956, he returned to Fremont. He worked night shifts at the Hormel meat processing plant and attended Midland College during the day, finishing his degree in three years.

In 1957, Howard married the love of his life, Betty Havekost, and they began their family. They had three children: June, Jeff, and Julie, all born in Fremont.

After graduating from college, Howard began working in the oil and gas industry at Texaco. After a short stint in Omaha, Nebraska, he was promoted and moved his young family to Bismarck, North Dakota. Another brief move back to Omaha was followed by his final move to Tulsa. He made many long-lasting friendships with those he worked with throughout the years. Howard retired from Texaco in 1994 with 33 years of service.

Howard loved to travel, fish, read, and attend sporting events.

Throughout his life, Howard lived a life of service. He gave generously of his time, talents, and money. He was not one to be idle and had many projects going. Always an active member of his church, he was especially fond of helping others through Habitat for Humanity, Oaks Indian Mission, the local Thrivent chapter, Meals on Wheels, and the Ramps projects.

Howard is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty; his children: June Bullinger of Bismarck; Jeff Seigfreid of Dallas, Texas; and Julie and Travis West of Tulsa; six grandchildren, Michael Sackman, Jamie Sackman, Kayla Sackman, Crystal Lewis, Wade Beall, and Sierra Beall; 13 great-grandchildren; his sister, Goldie Furgison of Omaha; and his brother, Lloyd and Sharon Conklin of Chandler, Arizona; and a large group of extended family and friends.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, James and Florence Siegfried; and his brother, Boyd Conklin.

A memorial service will be held at Fellowship Lutheran Church, Tulsa, on Friday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. The service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend.