Ida M. Hansen
Ida M. Hansen

  Updated
Ida M. Hansen

Died May 17, 2020

Ida M. Hansen, age 82, of Fremont died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home.

Controlled visitation will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. A private family funeral will be held at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel on Thursday, May 21, with the service to be livestreamed beginning at 10 a.m. (www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com). Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family of Ida Hansen, please visit Tribute Store.

