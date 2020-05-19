Died May 17, 2020
Ida M. Hansen, age 82, of Fremont died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home.
Controlled visitation will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. A private family funeral will be held at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel on Thursday, May 21, with the service to be livestreamed beginning at 10 a.m. (www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com). Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family.
