February 9, 1930 – September 9, 2019 Ila Jean Price, age 89, passed away Sept. 9, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law. Ila Jean was born Feb. 9, 1930, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Presley and Zelma (Goracke) Paris. She attended grade school at Northside and graduated from Fremont High School in 1947. She married Kenneth Price on April 6, 1949, in the old Presbyterian Church in Fremont, of which she was a member for 69 years. Survivors: son, David (Suzan) Price and grandchildren, Brian Price and Sean (Ginnie) Price of Mesa and Gilbert, Arizona, respectively; daughter, Linda (Michael) Cummins of Kansas City, Missouri, and grandchildren, Danny Wilmot of Bay City, Michigan, Chrissy Wilmot of St. George, Utah, Jeremy Wilmot, and Christian Cummins of St. George, Utah; daughter, Patti (Don) Olson and grandchildren, Heather (Tim) Walraven of Ames and Chad (Brittne) Evert of Lincoln. She also has 12 great-grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Marvin and Ivan Paris; sister, Ina Mae Pachan; and nephew, Allen Paris. The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Fremont Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.
February 9, 1930 – September 9, 2019
Ila Jean Price, age 89, passed away Sept. 9, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law.
Ila Jean was born Feb. 9, 1930, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Presley and Zelma (Goracke) Paris. She attended grade school at Northside and graduated from Fremont High School in 1947.
She married Kenneth Price on April 6, 1949, in the old Presbyterian Church in Fremont, of which she was a member for 69 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: son, David (Suzan) Price and grandchildren, Brian Price and Sean (Ginnie) Price of Mesa and Gilbert, Arizona, respectively; daughter, Linda (Michael) Cummins of Kansas City, Missouri, and grandchildren, Danny Wilmot of Bay City, Michigan, Chrissy Wilmot of St. George, Utah, Jeremy Wilmot, and Christian Cummins of St. George, Utah; daughter, Patti (Don) Olson and grandchildren, Heather (Tim) Walraven of Ames and Chad (Brittne) Evert of Lincoln. She also has 12 great-grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Marvin and Ivan Paris; sister, Ina Mae Pachan; and nephew, Allen Paris.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Fremont Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.