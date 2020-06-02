× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 12, 1923—May 30, 2020

Private services for Illa Stalp age 96 of West Point, NE will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home with Pastor Priscilla Hukki officiating. Interment will follow in the Hooper Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point, per Directed Health Measures for gatherings only 25 persons will be allowed in the building at one time. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.cominnickfuneralserviceinc.

Illa passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Edgewood Vista in Fremont, NE.

Illa was born August 12, 1923, rural Hooper, NE, the daughter of John and Gladys (Rodgers) Tillman.

She graduated from Hooper High School in 1940 as valedictorian of her class, after which time she worked as a bookkeeper and Assistant Cashier at the First National Bank in Hooper. During the war years, she was employed at Aerojet Engineering Corporation in Azusa and Pasadena, California.

On February 18, 1950, Illa and Robert Stalp were married at St. Rose of Lima church in Hooper, NE. They were the parents of five children: Karen, John, LuAnn, Robert and Timothy.