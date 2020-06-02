August 12, 1923—May 30, 2020
Private services for Illa Stalp age 96 of West Point, NE will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home with Pastor Priscilla Hukki officiating. Interment will follow in the Hooper Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point, per Directed Health Measures for gatherings only 25 persons will be allowed in the building at one time. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.cominnickfuneralserviceinc.
Illa passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Edgewood Vista in Fremont, NE.
Illa was born August 12, 1923, rural Hooper, NE, the daughter of John and Gladys (Rodgers) Tillman.
She graduated from Hooper High School in 1940 as valedictorian of her class, after which time she worked as a bookkeeper and Assistant Cashier at the First National Bank in Hooper. During the war years, she was employed at Aerojet Engineering Corporation in Azusa and Pasadena, California.
On February 18, 1950, Illa and Robert Stalp were married at St. Rose of Lima church in Hooper, NE. They were the parents of five children: Karen, John, LuAnn, Robert and Timothy.
Illa’s prime interest was her family, being a stay-at-home mom and helping her husband in their business, Nebraska Sand & Gravel, Inc. She was formerly a member of Emmanuel Fellowship Church in Omaha, NE. She and her husband served three winter terms in the mission field with Operation Mobilization. Those terms were in Mosbach, Germany; the ship, The Logos, off the coast of Liverpool, England, and Belfast, Ireland; and lastly, Tyrone, Georgia.
Survivors include daughters, LuAnn (Steven) Ludford, of Peru, IL; Karen (David) Ross, of Fremont, NE; sons, John (Teresa) Stalp of Fairfax, CA, Robert (Sharon) Stalp of Mesa, AZ; and Tim (Joyce) Stalp of Wisner, NE. Also, five grandchildren: Holly (Michael) O’Dell of Gretna, NE; Ross (Brittany) Stalp of Scottsdale, AZ, and Katy (Joshua) Davis of Boise, ID; Christopher Stalp of Oakland, NE, and Cody Stalp of San Diego, CA; and five great-grandchildren, Brenden and Shannen O’Dell, and Grayson, Connor, and Lucas Davis; sister-in-law-Jeanine Tillman of Fremont, NE; nieces, Lucinda Gillette of Omaha, NE, and Joan (Ron) Nelson of Aspen, CO; and nephews, Joel (Joan) Hargens of Hooper, NE, Gary (Marsha) Rold of San Diego, CA, and Danly (Charl) Rold of Kansas City, MO.
Preceding Illa in death were: her husband, Robert; parents, John and Gladys Tillman; sisters, Avis Vopalensky, and Jacqueline Brooks; brothers, William (Iola) Hargens, and Jim Tillman; and infant grandson, Joshua Stalp.
Illa has left these last words for her family: The greatest pleasure in life was my family. To my five children, I want to express what happiness you have given me, I have always loved you. May God bless you all the days of your life. We will meet again. Mother, Grandma and Great-Grandma
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
830 S. Colfax St.
WEST POINT, NE 68788
10:30AM
830 S. Colfax St.
WEST POINT, NE 68788
