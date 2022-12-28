Irene H. Wagner, 87 years, died Dec. 27, 2022. Irene was born Nov. 27, 1935, to Ernest and Helen Addleman in Springfield, Nebraska, and was raised on a farm outside of Springfield and graduated from Springfield High School in 1953. On April 19, 1958, she was married to Robert Wagner and they made their home in Gretna, Nebraska. She worked many years on the kitchen staff at Gretna Public Schools and was an active member of the Gretna Legion Auxiliary, Fremont VFW and Eagles Auxiliaries. Irene is survived by daughter, Helen (Dan) Knosp; and grandchildren, John (Molly) Knosp and Amelia Knosp.