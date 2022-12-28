 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Irene H. Wagner

  • 0
Irene H. Wagner

November 27, 1935 – December 27, 2022

Irene H. Wagner, 87 years, died Dec. 27, 2022. Irene was born Nov. 27, 1935, to Ernest and Helen Addleman in Springfield, Nebraska, and was raised on a farm outside of Springfield and graduated from Springfield High School in 1953. On April 19, 1958, she was married to Robert Wagner and they made their home in Gretna, Nebraska. She worked many years on the kitchen staff at Gretna Public Schools and was an active member of the Gretna Legion Auxiliary, Fremont VFW and Eagles Auxiliaries. Irene is survived by daughter, Helen (Dan) Knosp; and grandchildren, John (Molly) Knosp and Amelia Knosp.

Visitation is Thursday, Dec. 29, 5-7 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. and Funeral Mass on Friday, Dec. 30, at 10 a.m., all at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Gretna. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This foreboding nebula eats visible light and manufactures stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News