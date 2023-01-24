Irene M. Klein

No viewing, family will receive friends at Ludvigsen's Hooper Funeral Chapel on Friday, Jan. 27, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wake Service and Rosary at 7 p.m. Memorial service, 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home in Hooper. Burial, Hooper Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Clay Center. Memorials to the Winslow Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, 309 Main St., Winslow, NE, 60872.