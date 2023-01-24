 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
July 18, 1945 - January 19, 2023

Irene M. Klein, age 77, of Winslow died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Saunders County Long Term Care Facility.

No viewing, family will receive friends at Ludvigsen's Hooper Funeral Chapel on Friday, Jan. 27, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wake Service and Rosary at 7 p.m. Memorial service, 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home in Hooper. Burial, Hooper Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Clay Center. Memorials to the Winslow Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, 309 Main St., Winslow, NE, 60872.

