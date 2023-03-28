December 7, 1933 – March 26, 2023

Irene M. “Tootie” Drews, 89 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Tootie was born on Dec. 7, 1933, to Erich and Agnes (Froemming) Weyer in Scribner, Nebraska. She grew up around rural Fremont. On March 6, 1953, she married Donald “Dudley” Drews in Pineville, Louisiana. She worked several years for Campbell’s Soup and 30 Bowl in Fremont. She participated in many leagues and bowling tournaments over the years. She also enjoyed a good crossword puzzle and golfing.

She was preceded by her parents; husband, “Dudley”; son, Gary Drews; one sister; and three brothers.

She is survived by daughter, Deb Boies; grandchildren, Spencer Nielsen and Tara (Brad) League; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Cameron, Grace, and Cody; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Moser’s. Burial will take place at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490