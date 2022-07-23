Jan. 14, 1938 – July 19, 2022

Iris A. Doksansky, age 84, of Fremont died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Providence Place in Fremont.

Iris was born Jan. 14, 1938, in Hooper, Nebraska, to Alvin and Mercedes (Mulliken) Christensen. Iris married Richard D. Smith and together they had three children. On Jan. 14, 1993, Iris married J.L. “Dok” Doksansky. Iris worked at Charleston Inc. and in the library at Midland Lutheran College (now Midland University) for many years.

Survivors: husband, Jean Louis “Dok” Doksansky of Fremont; son, Stanley A. (Silke) Smith of Gründau-Rothenbergen, Germany; daughters, Katherine R. (Chuck) Sanders of Ardmore, Oklahoma, and Patricia M. Harris of Fremont; grandchildren, Shaun Smith of Fremont, Jody Hintz of Fremont, Tara (Jon) Jasinski of Lincoln, Tom Moissl, Noa Marie Moissl and Nya Lina Smith, all of Germany, Will Sanders of Washington, Samantha (Rudy) Wright, Elizabeth “Liz” Sanders and Ben Sanders, all of Texas; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Valarie Wollen of Elkhorn and Carol Reeg of West Des Moines, Iowa; brother, Larry Christensen of West Des Moines, Iowa; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Iris was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Eileen Musbach and Rochelle Sherper; brothers-in-law, Tom Wollen, Don Sherper and Alan Musbach; sister-in-law, Linda Christensen; and son-in-law, James Harris.

There is no viewing, but the family will be present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel to receive friends. The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the Fremont First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Pastor Jill Harman will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery. A memorial fund will be established at a later date.

