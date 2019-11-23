{{featured_button_text}}
Irving J. Discher Jr.

Pastor Irving J. Discher Jr.

April 24, 1934 - September 15, 2019

Pastor Irving J. Discher, Jr., age 85, of Andover, Minnesota. Pastored churches in both Minnesota and Nebraska for 40 years.

Preceded in death by wife, Juanita; and daughter, Ruth. Survived by children, Pastor Randall (Deborah), William (Jill), and Timothy (Holly); grandchildren, Cassondra (Luke) Vagle, Melissa Reeder, Stephen (Lindsay) Discher, David (Christy) Discher, Joshua (Emily) Discher and Gabriella (Zach) Leupold; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Linda); many other loving family and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at First Free Church, 3280 S. 84th St., Lincoln. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Interment: Ridge Cemetery, Fremont. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Constance Free Church, Andover, Minnesota.

