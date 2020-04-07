Isaac W. Schreiner
March 3, 2020 – April 6, 2020
Isaac W. Schreiner, infant son of Christopher and Sara (Saner) Schreiner was born March 3, 2020, in Elkhorn and died on April 6, 2020, at Children's Hospital in Omaha.
Survived by: parents, Christopher and Sara Schreiner of Fremont; brothers, Cameron and Elijah; grandparents, Bill and Kelly Saner, Rick and Mary Coates; great-grandparents, Marvin and Joyce Dowse, Vivian Saner, Hazel Coates; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by sister, Hope; great-grandparents, Ben Saner and Dick Coates.
A private family graveside service will be held at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. A celebration of Isaac's life will be held at a later date.
