August 14, 1939 – June 6, 2020
Iva E. Luben, 80 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
Iva was born Aug. 14, 1939, to Henry and Ruth (Cook) Neels in Wisner, Nebraska. She grew up in Wisner and graduated from Wisner High School. She moved to West Point and then to Fremont in 1957. On Feb. 8, 1957, Iva married Raymond Luben in Beemer, Nebraska.
She worked for Pendleton Woolen Mills until her retirement after 28 years of service. Iva also worked for Home Instead. She loved traveling to Texas for the winter with Raymond and being around her grandchildren.
Iva was a charter member for T.O.P.S. Club 58 in Fremont and held many offices. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church in Fremont.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond; daughters, Debbie (Kent) Lange and Terry (Don) Marti; brother, Jack Neels; sisters, Ellen (Ron) Boneberger and Dottie (Howard) Toelle; 8 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Priest Joan Porter will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue 1 hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490
