J. Stewart (Stu) Roach

April 24, 1934—June 11, 2022

Stu passed away on June 11, 2022, at Tabitha Cove House in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Thomas and Sarah (Blades) Roach. When Stu was in elementary school the family moved to Fremont and he graduated from Fremont High School.

It was in Fremont at the Dairy Queen where he met his lovely wife of 66 years, Julie Yost.

Stu served and was honorably discharged from the Navy. He obtained his Bachelor’s in Business from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Stu was an avid Husker fan and supporter.

He was preceded in death by wife of 66 years, Julie (Yost) Roach; parents; brother, Thomas Roach.

Stu is survived by children, Sheri (Larry) Lindstrom and David Roach; brother-in-law, Larry (Beverly) Yost; sister-in-law, Elinor (Nori) Yost.

Visitation will be held at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont on Thursday, June 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The funeral service will be on Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880