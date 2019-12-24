Jack A. Engel Dec 24, 2019 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save June 28, 1930—December 23, 2019 To send flowers to the family of Jack Engel, please visit Tribute Store. × We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Service information Dec 27 Visitation Friday, December 27, 2019 5:00PM-8:00PM Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont 2170 N Somers Ave Fremont, NE 68025 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Jack's Visitation begins. Dec 28 Funeral Service Saturday, December 28, 2019 9:30AM St. James' Episcopal Church 301 E. 5th Street Fremont, NE 68025 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Jack's Funeral Service begins. Dec 28 Burial Saturday, December 28, 2019 12:00AM Ridge Cemetery 1761 West Linden Street Fremont, NE 68025 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Jack's Burial begins. Tags Jack A. Engel Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP QUIZ: What's your Halloween costume style? promotion Want a summary of today's news? Sign up for daily headlines. Print Ads Sale JACK NITZ & ASSOC. AUCTIONEERS - Ad from 2019-12-21 Dec 21, 2019 Transportation JOE MOOSTASH - Ad from 2019-12-18 Dec 18, 2019 Medical HOOPER CARE CENTER - Ad from 2019-12-21 Dec 21, 2019 Finance BOZELL - FIRST NATIONAL BANK FREMONT - Ad from 2019-12-19 Dec 19, 2019 Car DIERS FORD - Ad from 2019-12-18 Dec 18, 2019 Finance LINCOLN FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK - Ad from 2019-12-20 Dec 20, 2019 Finance LINCOLN FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK - Ad from 2019-12-18 Dec 18, 2019 Lincoln Federal Savings Bank 415 E 6TH ST, FREMONT, NE 68026 402-721-8696 Education FREMONT PUBLIC SCHOOLS - Ad from 2019-12-18 Dec 18, 2019 FREMONT PUBLIC SCHOOLS 130 E 9TH ST, FREMONT, NE 68025 402-727-3016 Website Transportation FREMONT AVIATION - Ad from 2019-12-21 Dec 21, 2019 FREMONT AVIATION 1203 W 23RD ST, FREMONT, NE 68025 402-721-4520 Website Creative COX COMMUNICATIONS - Ad from 2019-12-20 Dec 20, 2019 More Latest Local Offers Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate Looking to Buy or Sell a Home?