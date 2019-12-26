June 28, 1930 – December 23, 2019
Jack Alfred Engel, who was born June 28, 1930, in Fremont, Nebraska, passed away in his home the morning of Dec. 23, 2019, at the age of 89.
Jack is survived by wife, JoAnn; sons, Jeff (Sue) Engel and Jay (JoAnn) Engel; 3 grandchildren, Aaron, Ryan (Molli) and Megan Engel; and sister, Beth Kindler.
The funeral is 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. James Episcopal Church in Fremont. Visitation on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Moser’s in Fremont. Burial at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.