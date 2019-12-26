{{featured_button_text}}
Jack Alfred Engel

June 28, 1930 – December 23, 2019

Jack Alfred Engel, who was born June 28, 1930, in Fremont, Nebraska, passed away in his home the morning of Dec. 23, 2019, at the age of 89.

Jack is survived by wife, JoAnn; sons, Jeff (Sue) Engel and Jay (JoAnn) Engel; 3 grandchildren, Aaron, Ryan (Molli) and Megan Engel; and sister, Beth Kindler.

The funeral is 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. James Episcopal Church in Fremont. Visitation on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Moser’s in Fremont. Burial at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Service information

Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Dec 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
9:30AM
St. James' Episcopal Church
301 E. 5th Street
Fremont, NE 68025
Dec 28
Burial
Saturday, December 28, 2019
12:00AM
Ridge Cemetery
1761 West Linden Street
Fremont, NE 68025
