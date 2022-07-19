October 22, 1940 – July 17, 2022

Jack L. King, 81, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 22, 1940, in Omaha to John and Luree (Doescher) King.

He graduated from Beemer High School in 1958. Jack married Mary Fisher on Jan. 31, 1961, in West Point, Nebraska.

He is survived by his wife, Mary of 61 years; children, Tammy (Jim) White, Todd (Christine) King and Teri Sucha; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, and brother.

Private family burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church or to the family at 2537 Kansas Ave., Fremont, NE 68025.

