Jack L. Mickey
March 15, 1927 – January 9, 2020
Jack L. Mickey, 92, died at Nye Legacy on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. He was born March 15, 1927, the fourth oldest of 12 children with his youngest sister born the day Jack graduated from high school. Jack graduated from Silver Creek High School and then attended the University of Nebraska. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1945 and in 1947 returned to Fremont to begin a career with Hormel Foods where he was for 42 years.
Jack was a member of First United Methodist Church and was a 50-year member of Shrine. He enjoyed the Cornhusker football games, loved to play golf where he had seven holes in one, and was a member of the Fremont Golf Club. He spent many years in Florida for the winter months.
Jack Mickey married Phyllis M. Backman on Jan. 2, 1949, at Genoa, Nebraska.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his loving wife; daughter, Jacque Mickey (husband Jerry Wacholz) of Austin, Minnesota; son, James Mickey (wife Kathryn) of Henderson, Nevada; two grandchildren, Jay Mickey (wife Sandy) and Erin Mickey (friend Abe). He also has two great-grandsons, Preston Mickey and Jack Mickey; one brother, Vaughn Mickey of Stromsburg, Nebraska; three sisters, Shirley Baker of Stromsburg, Hazel Disel of Sparks, Nevada, and Helen Lavicky of Stromsburg.
The memorial services will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. with visitation with family one hour before service time at Dugan Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Bill Gepford will be officiating. There has been a memorial established to the First United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880