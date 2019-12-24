April 5, 1936 – December 19, 2019
Jack R. Hawk, age 83, of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his home. He was born April 5, 1936, in Omaha to Allen and Mary (Campbell) Hawk. Jack grew up in Omaha and graduated from Omaha North High School in 1954 and later from UNO in 1960 with a BA in Engineering and Business Administration. Jack worked at Valmont Industries in Valley, Nebraska, from 1967 until retiring as Plant Engineer in 2009. He served in the U.S. Navy form 1954-1962. Jack married Lola Darlene (Taylor) on Nov. 29, 1969, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. They have lived at Arlington since 1969.
He was a member of the Arlington Community Church and was a 32nd degree Master Mason and member of Victory Lodge No. 310 in Valley, Nebraska.
Survivors include his wife, L. Darlene Hawk and son, Dean (Shelley) Wherley, all of Arlington; daughter, Debra (Gary) Carlson of Elkhorn, Nebraska; sister, Mary Ann Pickering of Omaha; five grandchildren, Heather and Ryan Tovey, Lucas and McKenzi Wherley, Madison Baumert, Jaryd Carlson, and Jeremiah and Tricia Gillett; five great-grandchildren, Braden, Peyton, and Kensington Tovey, Dominic and Myah Gillett.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alan “Wesley” Hawk; brother-in-law, William Pickering; and aunt, Margaret Carroll.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Arlington Community Church in Arlington, Nebraska. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 27, from 4-8 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5-8 p.m. Masonic services will be at 7 p.m., all at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. Visitation will continue on Saturday 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. following services and a burial will be at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery, 5701 Center St., Omaha.
Memorials will be directed by the family to Arlington Community Church and to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, 232 W. Eagle, Arlington, NE 68002 402-478-4151.