May 13, 1948 – October 19, 2019
Jack W. Heineman, 71 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health. He was born May 13, 1948, in Pender, Nebraska, to Warren Heineman and Phyllis (Johnson) Christensen.
Jack graduated from Fremont High School in 1966. He married Mary Janecek on July 23, 1966, in Fremont. Jack worked for TG&Y stores in his earlier years and then was hired by Hydro Conduit, traveling to multiple locations, including, Omaha, Chicago, Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, and Texas. He also did many other accounting jobs.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Amy White of Council Bluffs, Iowa; son, Paul (Kate) Heineman of Fremont; sisters, Colleen Babutzke of Fremont and Peggy Dean of Arizona; and four grandchildren, Allison Heineman, Jacob Heineman, Hannah White, and Lucy White; sisters-in-law, Nancy (Ed) Leeper Hooper, Nebraska, Joanne (Don) Thomas Huntsville, Alabama.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Mark Heineman.
The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Mike Meyer will officiate. A private family burial will take place at Ridge Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a charity yet to be determined.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025.