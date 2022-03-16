February 4, 1982 – March 11, 2022

Jacob “Jake” Kirkham Aronson was born to James Robert Aronson and Jane Helen Sundell on Feb. 4, 1982, in Omaha, Nebraska. He passed away peacefully at his home in rural Oakland on March 11, 2022, after a five-year-long battle with renal cancer with his girlfriend, Debbie, and his cherished dogs by his side.

Jake’s son, Clayton Jacob Aronson, was born on Dec. 14, 2001, to Jake and Amanda Miller. Jake was always so proud of Clayton. Father-son time was a highlight of his life. Jake delighted in sharing experiences with Clayton, such as fishing, boating, 4-wheeling, and working on trucks. Family vacations and holidays were something Jake always looked forward to. The trips to the family cabin in Canada were among the most favorite of memories. Many family Christmas traditions were continued thanks to Jake. Jake’s dogs were of utmost importance to him and he took them everywhere with him. He enjoyed his time on the farm with Debbie, the dogs and the horses.

Jake attended Tekamah-Herman Schools and went on to study Emergency Medical Services at Creighton University. Jake’s love for all things fire and rescue started in early childhood. As a third-generation firefighter, Jake spent hours at the firehall. Earning his EMT certification allowed Jake to turn his passion into reality. As soon as he was old enough, Jake joined the Tekamah Volunteer Fire Department. After his move to Oakland in 2019, he joined Oakland Fire and Rescue where he served as EMS Lieutenant and Safety Officer. Even after his cancer made him unable to walk, Jake continued to serve by researching equipment and training for the department.

Serving as a first responder was not just limited to volunteering. Jake worked as a paid EMT/Firefighter for Pacific Junction Emergency Services in Pacific Junction, Iowa. At Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Jake worked as an EMT in the emergency room. When not serving in an active EMS or fire fighting role, Jake helped build ambulances and fire trucks, working at Rosenbauer Aerials, Smeal Fire Apparatus and Danko Emergency Equipment Company.

Jake will be remembered fondly for his gregarious personality, captivating smile, and exceptional sense of humor.

Jake was preceded in death by his father, James R. Aronson; grandfather, Dr. Raymond Sundell; grandmother, Helen Sundell; and uncle, Dr. John Sundell.

Survivors include his son, Clayton Aronson of Omaha; girlfriend, Debbie Johnson of Oakland; mother, Janie Sundell and stepfather, Michael Johnson of Tekamah; three sisters, Mandy Gatewood (Curt Wiese) of Tekamah, Abby (Alex) Hassett of Fremont, Joni (Josh) Kappes of Thief River Falls, Minnesota; four nephews, Rex and Reed Hassett, Jaden and Jude Kappes; grandparents, Robert and Mabel Aronson of Herman; aunts and uncles, Dr. Robert and Karen Sundell of Omaha, Carin Sundell of San Antonio, and Anne and Floyd Sheets of Tekamah; seven cousins, fire department brethren and his beloved goldens, Forrest and Timber.

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Blair.

Memorial visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at Oakland Fire Hall.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated.

Pelan Funeral Services Oakland

Oakland, NE 68045, 402-685-5673