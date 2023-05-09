April 11, 1949 – April 27, 2023

Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Stauffer, 74 years, of Uehling, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her home.

Jackie was born on April 11, 1949, to Dale Jones and Bethlyn (Baum) Whitefoot in Loup City, Nebraska. She graduated from high school in Boelus, Nebraska, and attended Clarkson College to become a RN. Jackie lived in various places in Nebraska including Cairo, Boelus, Cedar Bluffs, Ord, O’Neil, Fremont, and resided in Uehling.

Jackie was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Jackie was proud of her nursing career. She spent 40 years as a nurse, most recently at Oakland Mercy Hospital and Fremont Area Medical Center. During that time, she made lifelong friends whom she loved fiercely.

Jackie was the life of the party, strong, and quite stubborn in the best ways. She loved baking and cooking. Food was definitely Jackie’s love language. She would spend time going out to eat and shopping at thrift stores with her cousin, Sue. Jackie was a good friend to many, never letting anyone feel alone.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfathers, Clayton Samson and Kay Dick Whitefoot.

She is survived by son, Aaron (Mellisa) Geiger; daughters, Amber (Michael) Knecht and Andrea (JD) Stubbs; brothers, Dan (Sheila) Cole and Kelly Samson; and five grandchildren.

The Fremont Area Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard will conduct honors at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. A memorial service and rosary will follow, led by Deacon Dave Probst. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the FurEver Home, St. Jude, and the Wounded Warrior Project.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.