February 9, 1948 – July 13, 2023

Jacqueline Ann (Bliss) Athy, 75, of Lincoln passed away July 13, 2023. Born Feb. 9, 1948, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Bob and Lois (Reeh) Bliss.

Jacqueline was raised in Fremont, Nebraska, and attended Fremont High School ‘66. On Aug. 30, 1969, she married Tom Athy, her husband of 53 years. With a keen understanding of the importance of early childhood years Jackie delayed returning to college until the youngest of their three sons were in school. Once the three boys were all in school, she returned to Midland College to complete her degree in education.

Jackie was all about her family and supporting their activities whether it be high school/college athletics or their professional careers. All who knew her knew where her priorities lay. Family first and foremost!

Jackie passed away after an 8-month battle with pancreatic cancer. The cancer may have won the earthly battle but throughout her life she achieved the ultimate reward, eternity with our Heavenly Father.

Jackie is survived by her husband Tom; sons, Todd (Susan), Sienna and Aurora, Jeff (Angela), Max and Robin and Scott (Jen), Ella and Quinn; mother, Lois (95 years); brothers, Doug, David, and Bobby. Preceded in death by her father Roy A. (Bob) Bliss. She is also survived by countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of life gathering will be Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive.

Funeral service: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68516 or Second Chance Pups, P.O. Box 204, Beatrice, NE 68310. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.