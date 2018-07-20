Jacqueline Caldwell

August 24, 1940-July 11, 2018
Jacqueline “Jackie” Kay Caldwell was born August 24, 1940 to Cameron and Florence (Mander) Anderson in West Point, Nebraska. She passed away July 11, 2018 at Oakland Heights in Oakland, Nebraska, at the age of 77 years.
Jackie was raised in Oakland and graduated from Oakland High School. She was married to Stan Caldwell in 1966; to this union were born two children: Shauna and Troy. Jackie lived in Oakland for most of her life and was an active member of Salem Covenant Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed walks outdoors. Her greatest love was her four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her children, Shauna (Joel) Stradinger of Omaha, NE and Troy Caldwell of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Kristin (Roy) Barnes of Elkhorn, NE, Dominique Maca of Omaha, William Maca of Valley, NE, Nathaniel Zollinger-Caldwell of Chicago; brother, Quin (Marilyn) Anderson of Northbrook, IL. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers send memorials to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014