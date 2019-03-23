August 3, 1939—March 21, 2019
Jacquelyn “Jackie” M. (Drews) Peterson, age 79, of Valley died March 21, 2019. Preceded in death by son, Robert, and husband, Richard. Survived by son, Richard of Fremont; daughter, Diane (Patrick) Blacketer of Valley; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 sister and 1 brother.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 25, from 12 to 8 p.m., family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association and Care-A-Van in Valley. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.
