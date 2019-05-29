May 12, 1921 – May 26, 2019
Jacquelyn Schott, 98, died at Dunklau Gardens on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born May 12, 1921, in Lake City, Iowa, to Dale and Julia Belle Mobeck, the oldest of nine children.
Jackie graduated from Norfolk High School and moved to Fremont in 1958. She worked for three wonderful families: Harold and Rita Krumel, Charles and Eleanor Kubin, and Tony and Jode Kubin at Al’s Cafe for over 47 years. She was a resident of Dunklau Gardens since 2015.
Jackie Mobeck married Oscar Schott on June 24, 1939, at Battle Creek, Nebraska. He passed away May 17, 1997.
She is survived by two daughters, Dixie Goldsmith of Seward and Anita Groh (Bill) of Fremont; a daughter-in-law, Judy Schott of Fremont; and six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was a very special “Grandma Jackie” who loved her whole family very much. She was preceded by a son, Bob; son-in-law, Terry; and her parents.
Graveside services will be Friday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at Memorial Cemetery. Chaplin Charles Stark officiating. There has been a memorial established to the Fremont Methodist Hospital Foundation for Dunklau Gardens. There will be no visitation. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
