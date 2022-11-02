Sept. 17, 1972—Oct. 31, 2022

Jad passed away Oct. 31 in his sleep at his home in Omaha, Neb.

Jad never had an enemy or knew a stranger. His personality was magnetic. Once you met Jad, you were a friend for life. He was always the life of the party and his sense of humor was infectious. His quick wit made him a trivia team favorite. Jad will be missed by everyone who ever knew him.

Jad graduated from Fremont Bergan High School in 1991 where he was a three-sport athlete and also involved in swing choir and theater. Upon graduation he attended Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, for one year where he played football. His football career was cut short due to a knee injury. Jad returned to Omaha and worked various jobs until he joined his parents’ business as a real estate appraiser.

Jad enjoyed cooking, trying new recipes and his yearly trip to Mexico with his cousin, Drew. He also liked eating at Korea King and singing karaoke. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting pheasants and waterfowl.

Jad was preceded in death by Grandparents, Paul and LaVerle Bundy, Jack Quigley and uncle Mike Quigley.

He is survived by parents, Ray and Kathy (Quigley) Bundy of Omaha; brother, Jeff (Pam) Bundy of Omaha; grandmother, Lillian Quigley; aunts and uncles, Mike and Karen Herre, Mike and Pat Harrison, John and Becky Quigley, Tim and Shelley Quigley; several cousins and second cousins.

Visitation will be held on Thursday November 3, 2022 from 1-3 PM. Memorial service will follow visitation at 3 PM, at Dugan Funeral Chapel, Fremont. Father Stephen Boes, President of Boys Town, Celebrant. Private family interment.

Memorials to be directed to Fremont Bergan High School.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com

Dugan Funeral Chapel 402-721-2880