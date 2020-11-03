November 19, 1942 – October 30, 2020

James A. ‘Jim’ Keeler, age 77, formerly of Fremont, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Valhaven Nursing Home in Valley.

Jim was born Nov. 19, 1942, in Fremont to Jack and Minnie (Christensen) Keeler. He was a lifelong resident of Fremont and member of the Salvation Army Church in Fremont. Jim’s working years were spent at Stormor, Cargill and Scoular Grain before retiring from Oil Gear.

Jim enjoyed ringing bells for the Salvation Army, which he did for over 50 years. He also loved “junking,” ceramics, fishing, feeding the birds and squirrels, singing and secretly going to the casinos.

Jim married Donna J. Owen on June 8, 1990; she preceded him in death in June of 2016.

Survivors: brother, Bob Keeler of Fremont; stepdaughters, Ann (Bill) Anderson of Fremont, Tess Lebahn of Omaha, Melinda (Kris) Auch of Omaha; stepson, Jack Graham of Washington; several nieces, nephews, grandkids and great-grandkids.

In addition to his wife, Jim was preceded in death by his parents; son, Wesley; brothers, Paul and Harold; sister, Alice Hart; and nephew, Terry Keeler.