March 9, 1923 – October 8, 2022

James A. Peterson, age 99, of Fremont died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Jim was born March 9, 1923, in Fremont to Alfred and Leone (Jewell) Peterson. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1940. He was in the Armed Forces during World War II and served in both the European and Pacific Theaters. He retired from the Department of Utilities as Office Manager after 34 years in 1985.

He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Fraternal Order of the Eagles and Kiwanis. He was an Elder in the Fremont Presbyterian Church. Jim was also a member of the Fremont Golf Club in Fremont and former member of the Fountain of the Sun Country Club in Mesa, Arizona. He is a Bowling Hall of Fame member and member of the Fremont Rod and Gun Club.

Jim married Dorothy Hegstedt in 1943 and she died in 1953. He then married Florene Westphalen and she died in 1995. Jim married Phyllis (Franke) Scheer in 1995 and lived in Fremont all of his life except for 18 winters in Mesa, Arizona.

Jim is a former member of The Church of the Master in Mesa, Arizona, and current member of the Fremont Presbyterian Church. He loved to golf, Jim was an avid woodworker and made many things for his family. He loved fishing and hunting. Jim went on 12 cruises all over the world and he also loved his Wednesday afternoon Bridge Club buddies.

Jim is survived by his wife, Phyllis; and two sons, Mark Peterson of Burleson, Texas, and Bryan (Vicki) Peterson of Omaha. He is also survived by two daughters, Karen (Ron) Maresh of Dodge and Carol Lindley of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jim is also survived by one stepson, Randy (Kris) Scheer of Lincoln; and one stepdaughter-in-law, Mary Scheer of Omaha. Jim is survived by grandchildren, Jill Gorr, David Maresh, Dan Maresh and Lora Shadwick; step-grandchildren, Ashley (Drew) Bruning and Hunter Scheer; great- grandchildren, Maddux and Easton Gorr, Samuel and Miles Shadwick, Grayson, Evelyn and Julia Maresh; step-great-grandchildren, Lucas and Calia Brunning. Jim is also survived by his loving dog, Allie.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy and wife Florene; sisters, Marjorie Magnuson and Kathryn Peterson; grandson, John Maresh; stepson, Gregg Scheer; and daughter-in-law, Glenda Peterson.

There will be no viewing, but the family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Fremont Presbyterian Church with Military Honors at the church. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church.

