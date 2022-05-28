James Alvin Pomrenke

January 16, 1948 – May 26, 2022
Visitation is Tuesday, May 31, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. The service will follow at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880
January 16, 1948 – May 26, 2022
Visitation is Tuesday, May 31, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. The service will follow at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.