 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Alvin Pomrenke

  • 0
James Alvin Pomrenke

January 16, 1948 – May 26, 2022

Visitation is Tuesday, May 31, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. The service will follow at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News