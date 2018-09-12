James Bartosh

Sept. 16, 1931 – Sept. 9, 2018
James ‘Jim’ A. Bartosh, age 86, of Fremont passed away Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.
Jim was born to Albin and Effie (Greever) Bartosh on Sept. 16, 1931, in Dodge. Jim attended and graduated from Dodge High School in 1949. Following high school he enlisted in the United States Navy. During the Korean War, Jim was stationed on the East Coast and served as a medic. Following Jim’s service in the Navy, he attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln with a bachelor’s in Animal Science. Jim met the love of his life, Marilyn, in 1962, and married his wife of 50 years on Feb. 15, 1964.
Jim worked as a sales rep for Dealavalve for the eastern part of Nebraska. He then went to work for Wayne Feeds where he worked for many years, before retiring in 1995.
Jim loved anytime spent with his family. He enjoyed every chance he had to go fishing, but especially enjoyed the fishing trips to Canada with his buddies. Jim enjoyed working in his garden, cooking, baking bread and drinking beer on his patio. Jim especially loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the time spent with them. Jim was a member of the American Legion Post 71 of Arlington.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn; parents; and brother, Maurice Bartosh.
He is survived by his son, Jim and wife Tammy Bartosh of Arlington; daughter, Lori and husband Todd Hill of Fremont; grandchildren, Matt and wife Kara Hill, Nick Hill, Jacque Bartosh, Jake Bartosh; and great-grandchildren, Peyton and Quinley Hill; sisters-in-law, Barbara Anderson of Fremont, Macie Bartosh of Dodge, and special friend Theresa Taylor; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 13, from 5-7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.
Memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Chaplin Scott Jensen will be officiating.
Dugan Funeral Chapel, 751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-2880