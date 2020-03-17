December 5, 1951 – March 12, 2020
James D. Nebuda, 68, of rural West Point died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home east of West Point.
The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point with Rev. Steve Emanuel as celebrant. Burial with military honors will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery with lunch following at the Nielsen Community Center. Memorials may be made to the American Veterans Park. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.
James Dean Nebuda was born on Dec. 5, 1951, to Walter and Dorothy (Knobbe) Nebuda in West Point. He attended Guardian Angels Catholic School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1970. In the fall of 1970, Jim enlisted in the United States Army where he served in the Vietnam War working as a mail clerk. After being honorably discharged in 1972, he returned home to farm with his father and brother. Jim kept busy through custom hay stacking and maintaining roads for Garfield Township. Recently he worked for Paul Ridder Feedyards part-time while continuing to farm with his family.
Jim was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, American Legion Post 70, and VFW Post 4912. Jim was an avid tractor puller. He was a member of the Nebraska Bush Pullers and Outlaw Pulling Association during his 50 years of tractor pulling. In those 50 years, Jim only missed one Cuming County Fair tractor pull event when he was stationed in Vietnam. Back in the day, he could be found cruising Main Street in West Point in his Pontiac GTO. He will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his siblings, Gerald (Connie) of West Point, Keith of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, Mary Beth (Tim) Olson of Lincoln and Gina (Ed) Kalous of Norfolk; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Kathy Nebuda; and great-nephew, Jace Nebuda.