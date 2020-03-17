December 5, 1951 – March 12, 2020

James D. Nebuda, 68, of rural West Point died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home east of West Point.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point with Rev. Steve Emanuel as celebrant. Burial with military honors will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery with lunch following at the Nielsen Community Center. Memorials may be made to the American Veterans Park. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.

James Dean Nebuda was born on Dec. 5, 1951, to Walter and Dorothy (Knobbe) Nebuda in West Point. He attended Guardian Angels Catholic School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1970. In the fall of 1970, Jim enlisted in the United States Army where he served in the Vietnam War working as a mail clerk. After being honorably discharged in 1972, he returned home to farm with his father and brother. Jim kept busy through custom hay stacking and maintaining roads for Garfield Township. Recently he worked for Paul Ridder Feedyards part-time while continuing to farm with his family.