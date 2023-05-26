September 6, 1939—May 24, 2023
James E. Dam, age 83, of Hooper died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at CHI Heart Hospital in Lincoln.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper. Burial will be in the West Admah Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 30, 2023, with the family present from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Lutheran Family Services.
Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
