April 2, 1944 – December 17, 2018
James E. Howell, 74 years, of Waterloo died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. James was born April 2, 1944, in Omaha to Lester and Josephine (Peters) Howell. He grew up in Omaha and graduated from Omaha Tech High School. James married Jacquelyn White on March 21, 1967, in Omaha. She died January 16, 2014.
James lived in Missouri, Arkansas and Nebraska. He worked as a heavy equipment operator, then worked for Stormor, Western Engineering and D&D Investments, Nebraska Department of Transportation, Western Electric and later for Martin Marietta. He owned and operated Primestar Satellite. James enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was the best grandfather anyone could ask for.
He is survived by son, Robert Lester and wife, Dorothea Ann Howell of Waterloo; brother, Les ‘Squirrel’ Howell of Carter Lake, Iowa; grandchildren, Blaise Howell and Kaitlin Sudman Howell; his family in Arkansas and Missouri; his family in Warrior Wrestling and Fremont Wrestling Club in Fremont; and his beloved pets, Freckles and Wild Thing; and his many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Norman; sister, Shirley; and nephews.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.